Inflation and uncertainty unsettle the markets once again
The markets appear to be in decline this morning as investors recover from last week's surprising inflation numbers as well as concerns over new COVID lockdowns in China. Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson spoke to us at length about a variety of topics, which range from inflation to gun control to the legislative duel between Florida and Disney.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director