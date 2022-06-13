Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Inflation and uncertainty unsettle the markets once again
Jun 13, 2022

Inflation and uncertainty unsettle the markets once again

The markets appear to be in decline this morning as investors recover from last week's surprising inflation numbers as well as concerns over new COVID lockdowns in China. Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson spoke to us at length about a variety of topics, which range from inflation to gun control to the legislative duel between Florida and Disney.

