Illinois is ending bail to get out of jail
Feb 24, 2021

Illinois is ending bail to get out of jail

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed criminal justice reform legislation that includes ending cash bail in 2023. Plus, changes to the Paycheck Protection Program intended to help smaller businesses owned by women and people of color. And, British regulators take a closer look at "buy now, pay later" shopping.

Segments From this episode

Illinois is the first state to sign a law eliminating cash bail

by David Brancaccio and Kristin Schwab
Feb 24, 2021
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, has now signed criminal justice reform legislation that includes ending cash bail in 2023.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, has now signed criminal justice reform legislation that includes the change, ending cash bail in 2023.
Joshua Lott/Getty Images
COVID-19

New PPP plan aims to level playing field for smallest businesses

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Feb 24, 2021
Smaller businesses owned by women and people of color often lack the banking relationships that larger companies have.
President Biden announced changes Monday to the Paycheck Protection Program aimed at helping smaller businesses owned by women and people of color to qualify for federal loans due to the economic impact that has been caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
British regulators are starting to take notice of the risks low-income consumers face with "buy now, pay later" shopping

The BBC's Vivienne Nunis reports.
Music from the episode

Stay in My Corner The Arcs

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
