Feb 24, 2021
Illinois is ending bail to get out of jail
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed criminal justice reform legislation that includes ending cash bail in 2023. Plus, changes to the Paycheck Protection Program intended to help smaller businesses owned by women and people of color. And, British regulators take a closer look at "buy now, pay later" shopping.
Segments From this episode
Illinois is the first state to sign a law eliminating cash bail
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, has now signed criminal justice reform legislation that includes ending cash bail in 2023.
New PPP plan aims to level playing field for smallest businesses
Smaller businesses owned by women and people of color often lack the banking relationships that larger companies have.
British regulators are starting to take notice of the risks low-income consumers face with "buy now, pay later" shopping
The BBC's Vivienne Nunis reports.
