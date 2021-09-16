Million BazillionI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

How the gap between rich and poor has led to low interest rates
Sep 16, 2021

How the gap between rich and poor has led to low interest rates

Also today: Diane Swonk chats with us for our markets discussion. It also turns out the pandemic has spurred a record number of people to sign up for insurance through the Affordable Care Act.

Segments From this episode

Is income inequality the reason why interest rates have been low?

by David Brancaccio , Chris Farrell and Daniel Shin
Sep 16, 2021
Wealthy people and their savings are driving down interest rates, a recent paper suggests. Marketplace contributor Chris Farrell explains it.
A recent paper by economists suggest income inequality is the reason why interest rates have been low for decades. Above, a 2011 news report shows the Federal Reserve decided to keep interest rates near zero until 2013.
Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

