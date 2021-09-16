How the gap between rich and poor has led to low interest rates
Also today: Diane Swonk chats with us for our markets discussion. It also turns out the pandemic has spurred a record number of people to sign up for insurance through the Affordable Care Act.
Segments From this episode
Is income inequality the reason why interest rates have been low?
Wealthy people and their savings are driving down interest rates, a recent paper suggests. Marketplace contributor Chris Farrell explains it.
