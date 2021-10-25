How the FCC can better serve Indigenous communities with faster internet
There's a program called "E-Rate" that subsidizes broadband data connections for schools and libraries. But libraries on tribal lands were excluded. Also, we'll get yet another wave of signs about where the economy is headed (and where it's most recently been) from profit and revenue reports for companies like Apple, Ford and General Electric — as well as the latest calculation of U.S. economic growth for Q3. And, AMC movie theaters are rolling out open captioning for those with hearing loss.
Segments From this episode
What's on deck for the next phase of earnings season this week?
Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives, says that macroeconomists are following the quarterly results of companies like Apple, General Motors and Coca-Cola (which all report this week, among others) "more than we used to because companies are navigating all of these pandemic-related disruptions and supply chain issues in real time. So we watch these earning reports to see how they're handling all of this." Also this week: the government's first calculation of how much the economy grew in the most previous quarter from July to September. Coronado says we're likely to see economic growth cool off a bit compared to the acceleration we saw in the first half of this year.
FCC proposes rule change to help tribal libraries with broadband
A change to the E-Rate program could help tribal libraries get online.
Coming soon to 250 AMC cinemas: English subtitles on every film
Open captioning is already common in videos on social media.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director