How the FCC can better serve Indigenous communities with faster internet

What's on deck for the next phase of earnings season this week?

Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives, says that macroeconomists are following the quarterly results of companies like Apple, General Motors and Coca-Cola (which all report this week, among others) "more than we used to because companies are navigating all of these pandemic-related disruptions and supply chain issues in real time. So we watch these earning reports to see how they're handling all of this." Also this week: the government's first calculation of how much the economy grew in the most previous quarter from July to September. Coronado says we're likely to see economic growth cool off a bit compared to the acceleration we saw in the first half of this year.