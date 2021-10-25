Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
How the FCC can better serve Indigenous communities with faster internet
Oct 25, 2021

How the FCC can better serve Indigenous communities with faster internet

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
There's a program called "E-Rate" that subsidizes broadband data connections for schools and libraries. But libraries on tribal lands were excluded. Also, we'll get yet another wave of signs about where the economy is headed (and where it's most recently been) from profit and revenue reports for companies like Apple, Ford and General Electric — as well as the latest calculation of U.S. economic growth for Q3. And, AMC movie theaters are rolling out open captioning for those with hearing loss.

Segments From this episode

What's on deck for the next phase of earnings season this week?

Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives, says that macroeconomists are following the quarterly results of companies like Apple, General Motors and Coca-Cola (which all report this week, among others) "more than we used to because companies are navigating all of these pandemic-related disruptions and supply chain issues in real time. So we watch these earning reports to see how they're handling all of this." Also this week: the government's first calculation of how much the economy grew in the most previous quarter from July to September. Coronado says we're likely to see economic growth cool off a bit compared to the acceleration we saw in the first half of this year.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

FCC proposes rule change to help tribal libraries with broadband

by Savannah Maher
Oct 25, 2021
A change to the E-Rate program could help tribal libraries get online.
Navajo Nation is currently expanding internet capacity at local government and community centers that function like libraries through E-Rate, a Federal Communications Commission program that helps schools and libraries access affordable broadband.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Coming soon to 250 AMC cinemas: English subtitles on every film

by Mitchell Hartman
Oct 25, 2021
Open captioning is already common in videos on social media.
Open captioning could attract more viewers back to theaters amid pandemic. It's also part of Hollywood's effort to improve accessibility.
Tom Cooper/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Eli Eli Misun

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:27 AM PDT
8:47
2:45 AM PDT
7:30
7:50 AM PDT
1:50
Oct 22, 2021
25:50
Oct 22, 2021
27:29
Oct 21, 2021
35:47
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Pandemic puts more rental properties in private equity hands
Pandemic puts more rental properties in private equity hands
As foundations pledge to get endowments to net zero, monitoring emissions is a challenge
As foundations pledge to get endowments to net zero, monitoring emissions is a challenge
New research highlights impact of SNAP benefits on rural economy
New research highlights impact of SNAP benefits on rural economy
Is racist housing policy the real villain in "Candyman"?
Is racist housing policy the real villain in "Candyman"?