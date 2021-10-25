Coming soon to 250 AMC cinemas: English subtitles on every film
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Coming soon to 250 AMC cinemas: English subtitles on every film
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
AMC, the country’s largest movie theater operator, is introducing open captioning — English subtitles, in other words — to help the tens of millions of Americans who’ve experienced some level of hearing loss. AMC will roll it out at 250 cinemas in 100 metro markets.
Take the new James Bond movie, “No Time to Die,” for example. It hasn’t done so great at the box office. Entertainment writer Jim Hill said one reason is older filmgoers have opted out.
“And some of that’s due to COVID, but also think about how many of them are at home with their flat-screens, when the dialogue gets a little confusing or the sound gets a little loud, they can turn on closed captioning,” Hill said.
Miki Turner at the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School said that part of adding captions in some AMC theaters “is to get more butts in seats since the pandemic.”
She said it’s also a step in the right direction in Hollywood’s effort to improve accessibility.
We’re here to help you navigate this changed world and economy.
Our mission at Marketplace is to raise the economic intelligence of the country. It’s a tough task, but it’s never been more important.
In the past year, we’ve seen record unemployment, stimulus bills, and reddit users influencing the stock market. Marketplace helps you understand it all, will fact-based, approachable, and unbiased reporting.
Generous support from listeners and readers is what powers our nonprofit news—and your donation today will help provide this essential service. For just $5/month, you can sustain independent journalism that keeps you and thousands of others informed.