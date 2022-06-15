Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
How “red flag laws” help states with gun control
Jun 15, 2022

How “red flag laws” help states with gun control

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The Senate bipartisan agreement for a framework on gun control includes increasing the ability of states to enact "red flag laws." We examine what those are, and how they're supposed to work. New York lawmakers have set their sights on slowing down crypto mining. The BBC's Victoria Craig checks in regarding the emergency meeting of the European Central Bank.

Segments From this episode

New York lawmakers push to pump the brakes on crypto mining

by Lily Jamali
Jun 15, 2022
A bill awaiting Gov. Kathy Hochul's signature would enact a two-year moratorium on the industry's use of fossil-fuel power plants to mine cryptocurrency. A Finger Lakes community is wrestling with the environmental impacts.
Crypto mining has entered the crosshairs of New York lawmakers.
Photo by LARS HAGBERG/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The lowdown on "red flag laws" when it comes to gun control

by Savannah Maher
Jun 15, 2022
Also known as "extreme risk protection orders," they can activate when violence becomes a possibility.
The Senate agreement on a framework for gun control includes more states enacting red flag laws, which kick in if the threat of violence becomes evident.
Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:31 AM PDT
7:52
2:25 AM PDT
8:02
7:50 AM PDT
1:50
4:30 PM PDT
28:21
3:43 PM PDT
26:47
Jun 9, 2022
37:05
Jun 14, 2022
3:02
We're saving less. Will we spend less?
We're saving less. Will we spend less?
Thanks, supply chain. Now there's a tampon shortage.
Thanks, supply chain. Now there's a tampon shortage.
Extreme heat is becoming more common. Should tenants have a right to air conditioning?
A Warmer World
Extreme heat is becoming more common. Should tenants have a right to air conditioning?
If you care about the economy, you should care about Jan. 6
Make Me Smart
If you care about the economy, you should care about Jan. 6