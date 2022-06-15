How “red flag laws” help states with gun control
The Senate bipartisan agreement for a framework on gun control includes increasing the ability of states to enact "red flag laws." We examine what those are, and how they're supposed to work. New York lawmakers have set their sights on slowing down crypto mining. The BBC's Victoria Craig checks in regarding the emergency meeting of the European Central Bank.
Segments From this episode
New York lawmakers push to pump the brakes on crypto mining
A bill awaiting Gov. Kathy Hochul's signature would enact a two-year moratorium on the industry's use of fossil-fuel power plants to mine cryptocurrency. A Finger Lakes community is wrestling with the environmental impacts.
The lowdown on "red flag laws" when it comes to gun control
Also known as "extreme risk protection orders," they can activate when violence becomes a possibility.
