Nov 4, 2020
How far can money go in influencing politics?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Plus, the chances we see a divided government coming out of this election. What would that mean for fiscal policy? Also, the U.S. is formally out of the Paris climate agreement as of today. And, states vote on marijuana legalization.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
How markets are reacting to the presidential election
Market analysts have started to look at what particular election outcomes might mean for markets, U.S. fiscal policy and more.
Extra money the Democrats raised this election cycle allowed them to compete in more places than they might have otherwise
Marketplace's Kimberly Adams has more.
U.S. is formally out of the Paris climate agreement
Slowing climate change and adapting to it requires cross-border cooperation, even though many costs will be local.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Recreational and medical marijuana will now be legal in New Jersey, Arizona, South Dakota and Montana
But some cannabis stocks are down Wednesday as business owners were hoping for a blue wave. Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director