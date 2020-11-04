Elections 2020Economic Anxiety Index®Business of VotingMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track Vaccines

How far can money go in influencing politics?
Nov 4, 2020

How far can money go in influencing politics?

Plus, the chances we see a divided government coming out of this election. What would that mean for fiscal policy? Also, the U.S. is formally out of the Paris climate agreement as of today. And, states vote on marijuana legalization.

Elections 2020

How markets are reacting to the presidential election

by David Brancaccio , Victoria Craig , Daniel Shin , Meredith Garretson , Erika Soderstrom and Alex Schroeder
Nov 4, 2020
Market analysts have started to look at what particular election outcomes might mean for markets, U.S. fiscal policy and more.
Extra money the Democrats raised this election cycle allowed them to compete in more places than they might have otherwise

Marketplace's Kimberly Adams has more.
U.S. is formally out of the Paris climate agreement

by Andy Uhler
Nov 4, 2020
Slowing climate change and adapting to it requires cross-border cooperation, even though many costs will be local.
Greenpeace activists painted "No coal no Trump" on the side of a coal ship leaving Texas in 2017 after Trump said he would pull out of the Paris climate agreement.
Recreational and medical marijuana will now be legal in New Jersey, Arizona, South Dakota and Montana

But some cannabis stocks are down Wednesday as business owners were hoping for a blue wave. Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
