High gas prices could have staying power during the holidays
Also today: We look into how the kinks in the supply chain could open up opportunities for gift cards. The BBC hits the streets of London to see how it does Thanksgiving.
Supply chain slowdowns could make it a big year for gift cards
E-commerce and consumer habits of younger shoppers have made them increasingly popular.
Higher gas prices are likely here to stay through the holidays
President Biden has released 50 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves, but oil production hasn't caught up to pre-pandemic levels.
