Going after Google in court … again
Attorneys general of 36 states plus the District of Columbia are suing Google over the way it runs its mobile app store. It's just the latest antitrust challenge to Big Tech. Also, President Biden is expected to sign an executive order this week that will give workers more freedom from noncompete clauses after they leave a job, and make it easier for some workers to move across state lines. And, summer music festivals start their comeback tour.
Segments From this episode
States sue Google over alleged illegal monopoly in its app store
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Biden wants to give workers more flexibility to change jobs or move between states
The White House says noncompete agreements affect more than 30 million people.
Summer music festivals start comeback tour, with some pandemic tweaks
After most events were canceled in 2020, there are still questions about how comfortable concertgoers may be with crowds.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director