Going after Google in court … again
Jul 8, 2021

Going after Google in court … again

Attorneys general of 36 states plus the District of Columbia are suing Google over the way it runs its mobile app store. It's just the latest antitrust challenge to Big Tech. Also, President Biden is expected to sign an executive order this week that will give workers more freedom from noncompete clauses after they leave a job, and make it easier for some workers to move across state lines. And, summer music festivals start their comeback tour.

Segments From this episode

States sue Google over alleged illegal monopoly in its app store

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Biden wants to give workers more flexibility to change jobs or move between states

by Amanda Peacher
Jul 8, 2021
The White House says noncompete agreements affect more than 30 million people.
The administration wants to curtail what are called noncompete agreements, contracts that bar employees from going to work for the competition.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Summer music festivals start comeback tour, with some pandemic tweaks

by Mitchell Hartman
Jul 8, 2021
After most events were canceled in 2020, there are still questions about how comfortable concertgoers may be with crowds.
Bands and festival organizers are bringing back live music audiences this summer, said industry consultant Karen Allen.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Starfire Cory Wong

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
