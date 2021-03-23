The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

The Fed’s in no hurry to develop a digital dollar
Mar 23, 2021

The Fed's in no hurry to develop a digital dollar

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell weighs the pros and cons of digital currencies. Plus, real estate brokers don't have enough houses to sell right now. And, a status update on China's "Belt and Road Initiative" infrastructure program and its effects on geopolitical relations.

Music from the episode

French Isolation Kevoe West

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
