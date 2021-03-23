Mar 23, 2021
The Fed’s in no hurry to develop a digital dollar
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell weighs the pros and cons of digital currencies. Plus, real estate brokers don't have enough houses to sell right now. And, a status update on China's "Belt and Road Initiative" infrastructure program and its effects on geopolitical relations.
Segments From this episode
Fed will "move with great care and transparency" to see if digital dollar is needed, Powell says
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports.
