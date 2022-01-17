Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Evictions are back on in New York
Jan 17, 2022

Evictions are back on in New York

Also today: China's economy grew last year, but some sectors within it are still struggling when it comes to sales, such as education and tourism. A report from Oxfam sounds the alarm on how the pandemic has greatly exacerbated the wealth disparity between the world's billionaires and everyone else.

Segments From this episode

New York's eviction moratorium has expired

by Samantha Fields
Jan 17, 2022
As New York and other states seek more funding, tenants also need longer-term fixes to the problem of housing affordability.
Protesters block a road outside the governors office following a march calling for an extension to the eviction moratorium on January 14, 2022 in New York, New York. The moratorium expired on Saturday, Jan. 15.
ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images
Report details widening pandemic-era wealth gap

by Lily Jamali
Jan 17, 2022
In its report, Oxfam proposes a wealth tax on a perpetually growing list of billionaires.
The gulf between wealth and poverty has gotten much wider during the pandemic, according to an Oxfam report.
hyejin kang via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

