Evictions are back on in New York
Also today: China's economy grew last year, but some sectors within it are still struggling when it comes to sales, such as education and tourism. A report from Oxfam sounds the alarm on how the pandemic has greatly exacerbated the wealth disparity between the world's billionaires and everyone else.
New York's eviction moratorium has expired
As New York and other states seek more funding, tenants also need longer-term fixes to the problem of housing affordability.
Report details widening pandemic-era wealth gap
In its report, Oxfam proposes a wealth tax on a perpetually growing list of billionaires.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director