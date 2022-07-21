Europe has finally joined the anti-inflation club
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
We start off with Diane Swonk of Grant Thornton for a snapshot of today's market activity. The BBC's Victoria Craig checks in from Greece regarding the European Central Bank's interest rate hike. A survey finds troubling inequities in who gets paid time off. Major League Baseball has reached a pact with minor leaguers over pay.
Segments From this episode
Survey finds continuing disparities in who gets paid sick or family leave
One finding in the Urban Institute's report: Less than half of women 18-34 get paid parental leave, even though they're the demographic most likely to have children.
Major League Baseball reaches settlement with minor leaguers over wage claims, but is it enough?
According to the settlement, the average payout will be only about $5,000.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant