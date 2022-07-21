The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Europe has finally joined the anti-inflation club
Jul 21, 2022

We start off with Diane Swonk of Grant Thornton for a snapshot of today's market activity. The BBC's Victoria Craig checks in from Greece regarding the European Central Bank's interest rate hike. A survey finds troubling inequities in who gets paid time off. Major League Baseball has reached a pact with minor leaguers over pay.

Survey finds continuing disparities in who gets paid sick or family leave

by Mitchell Hartman
Jul 21, 2022
One finding in the Urban Institute's report: Less than half of women 18-34 get paid parental leave, even though they're the demographic most likely to have children.
Only a third of workers at the poverty line get any kind of paid sick or family leave, according to a survey from the Urban Institute.
Getty Images
Major League Baseball reaches settlement with minor leaguers over wage claims, but is it enough?

by Andy Uhler
Jul 21, 2022
According to the settlement, the average payout will be only about $5,000.
The lawsuit included roughly 23,000 players.
Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

