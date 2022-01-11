Does “default” option mean “best” option?
Also today: Susan Schmidt joins us for our chat about the markets. Vaccine mandates could disrupt truckers heading into Canada from the United States, which could further compound supply chain issues.
Segments From this episode
Default options are popular in financial decision-making, but are they effective?
From retirement savings to Social Security, the choices made for you are crucial and should be well designed.
Vaccine mandates could put brakes on truckers crossing U.S., Canada border
Truckers help move $1.5 billion worth of goods across the U.S.-Canada border.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director