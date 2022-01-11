Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Does “default” option mean “best” option?
Jan 11, 2022

Also today: Susan Schmidt joins us for our chat about the markets. Vaccine mandates could disrupt truckers heading into Canada from the United States, which could further compound supply chain issues.

Default options are popular in financial decision-making, but are they effective?

by David Brancaccio , Chris Farrell and Rose Conlon
Jan 11, 2022
From retirement savings to Social Security, the choices made for you are crucial and should be well designed.
A program's default option, in which participants are automatically enrolled, makes it easy to choose but isn't always the best choice.
Yuri Cortez/AFP/Getty Images
Vaccine mandates could put brakes on truckers crossing U.S., Canada border

by Lily Jamali
Jan 11, 2022
Truckers help move $1.5 billion worth of goods across the U.S.-Canada border.
A new vaccine requirement for drivers to cross the U.S.-Canada border could compound labor shortages among long-haul truckers and worsen other supply chain issues.
George Frey via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

