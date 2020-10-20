Economic Anxiety Index®Elections 2020Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Why in the world credit scores are going up during this pandemic
Oct 20, 2020

Why in the world credit scores are going up during this pandemic

Plus, today is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's deadline to get a broad pandemic relief package worked out if aid is to arrive before the election. And, why older workers are less confident about finding new jobs.

Music from the episode

Old Flame Arcade Fire

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
