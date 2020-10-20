Oct 20, 2020
Why in the world credit scores are going up during this pandemic
Plus, today is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's deadline to get a broad pandemic relief package worked out if aid is to arrive before the election. And, why older workers are less confident about finding new jobs.
Today is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's deadline for getting pandemic relief passed so it can get to Americans before Election Day
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
