Dec 22, 2020
What you need to know about the COVID relief bill
When will people will start getting the $600 per person COVID relief money? Quite soon. Plus, the spending bill also addresses surprise medical bills. And, why there's only one Spanish-language Christmas song that tops the charts.
Segments From this episode
When will people start getting $600 COVID checks?
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said payments could start hitting Americans’ bank accounts as early as next week.
Congress' COVID relief package also addresses ending, in part, surprise medical bills
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
There's only one Spanish-language Christmas classic topping the charts
That's despite Latin music’s growing strength in the industry.
