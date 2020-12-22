How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

What you need to know about the COVID relief bill
Dec 22, 2020

When will people will start getting the $600 per person COVID relief money? Quite soon. Plus, the spending bill also addresses surprise medical bills. And, why there's only one Spanish-language Christmas song that tops the charts.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

When will people start getting $600 COVID checks?

by Mitchell Hartman
Dec 22, 2020
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said payments could start hitting Americans’ bank accounts as early as next week.
Getting checks out to Americans who are already in the IRS’ system should be quick this time around.
Jeff Fusco/Getty Images
Congress' COVID relief package also addresses ending, in part, surprise medical bills

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
There's only one Spanish-language Christmas classic topping the charts

by Jasmine Garsd
Dec 22, 2020
That's despite Latin music’s growing strength in the industry.
Only one Spanish-language song has cracked the lucrative Christmas charts: Jose Feliciano’s "Feliz Navidad," released in 1970.
RCA Records/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
