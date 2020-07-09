Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Don’t get too excited about that slight dip in weekly jobless claims
Jul 9, 2020

Don’t get too excited about that slight dip in weekly jobless claims

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
States that are seeing large spikes in COVID-19 cases are also seeing jumps in first-time unemployment claims. The Supreme Court rules on who can have access to President Trump's tax records. And, should internet service be treated like a utility?

Segments From this episode

1.31 million people filed for unemployment last week, 100,000 fewer than the week before

Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, says some states are going in the wrong direction when it comes to both numbers of COVID-19 cases and weekly jobless claims.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Supreme Court rules Manhattan DA can obtain Trump's tax records, pushes back on congressional subpoena

by Associated Press
Jul 9, 2020
The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a prosecutor’s demand for President Donald Trump’s tax returns as part of a criminal investigation.
The financial records are held by Trump’s longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, which has said it would comply with a court order.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Should we treat internet service like a public utility?

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Chris Farrell , Meredith Garretson and Candace Manriquez Wrenn
Jul 9, 2020
The idea is that internet is not a luxury, but a fundamental part of participating in the economy.
The digital divide is more obvious than ever, as tens of millions of Americans still don't have access to reliable high-speed internet.
Sandra Mu/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Formation Beyoncé

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
About a third of companies cut employee pay in response to COVID-19, survey finds
COVID-19
About a third of companies cut employee pay in response to COVID-19, survey finds
45 states just started a new fiscal year. None are celebrating.
COVID-19
45 states just started a new fiscal year. None are celebrating.
How some of the 5.5 million businesses that got PPP loans spent the money
COVID-19
How some of the 5.5 million businesses that got PPP loans spent the money
How a Baltimore detective teaches about implicit bias
Race and Economy
How a Baltimore detective teaches about implicit bias