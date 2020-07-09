Jul 9, 2020
Don’t get too excited about that slight dip in weekly jobless claims
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
States that are seeing large spikes in COVID-19 cases are also seeing jumps in first-time unemployment claims. The Supreme Court rules on who can have access to President Trump's tax records. And, should internet service be treated like a utility?
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
1.31 million people filed for unemployment last week, 100,000 fewer than the week before
Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, says some states are going in the wrong direction when it comes to both numbers of COVID-19 cases and weekly jobless claims.
Supreme Court rules Manhattan DA can obtain Trump's tax records, pushes back on congressional subpoena
The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a prosecutor’s demand for President Donald Trump’s tax returns as part of a criminal investigation.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Should we treat internet service like a public utility?
The idea is that internet is not a luxury, but a fundamental part of participating in the economy.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director