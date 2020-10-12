Oct 12, 2020
It looks like coronavirus relief talks are just getting messier
Both sides of the aisle are unhappy with the White House's recent $1.8 trillion proposal. Plus, natural gas from U.S. producers has practically nowhere to go with energy demand down. And, how California's wildfires are making homeowners insurance unaffordable.
Pandemic puts natural gas projects on hold
As plans for LNG export facilities come to a halt, so do job opportunities in places like the Gulf Coast of Texas and Louisiana.
Insurance increasingly unaffordable as climate change brings more disasters
In California, homeowners in high wildfire-risk areas are finding insurance is harder to find, costs more and is worth less.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director