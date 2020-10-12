Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
It looks like coronavirus relief talks are just getting messier
Oct 12, 2020

It looks like coronavirus relief talks are just getting messier

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Both sides of the aisle are unhappy with the White House's recent $1.8 trillion proposal. Plus, natural gas from U.S. producers has practically nowhere to go with energy demand down. And, how California's wildfires are making homeowners insurance unaffordable.

Segments From this episode

The White House's latest offer on coronavirus relief aid? Repurposing unused Paycheck Protection Program funds

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
COVID-19

Pandemic puts natural gas projects on hold

by Andy Uhler
Oct 12, 2020
As plans for LNG export facilities come to a halt, so do job opportunities in places like the Gulf Coast of Texas and Louisiana.
David McNew/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Insurance increasingly unaffordable as climate change brings more disasters

by Samantha Fields
Aug 31, 2020
In California, homeowners in high wildfire-risk areas are finding insurance is harder to find, costs more and is worth less.
The LNU Lightning Complex Fire burns through Napa on Aug. 18, 2020.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Employee Assistance Programs could get more workers mental health care
COVID-19
Employee Assistance Programs could get more workers mental health care
How a new shop owner is navigating the pandemic
COVID-19
How a new shop owner is navigating the pandemic
Fact-checking Harris’ and Pence’s claims about taxes
Fact-checking Harris’ and Pence’s claims about taxes
How to find health care after a layoff in a pandemic
How to find health care after a layoff in a pandemic