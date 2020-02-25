Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace Morning Report

Looking for a COVID-19 vaccine

Feb 25, 2020
U.S. stock index futures steady after Monday meltdown. The consequences of campaign fundraising. A window into the world of car insurance pricing.

How being a presidential "front-runner" helps with fundraising

by Kimberly Adams Feb 25, 2020
The research shows what you might expect: donor want to back a winner
The Democratic presidential primary debate on Feb. 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
A peek into how car insurance pricing works: You might be paying too much

by David Brancaccio Feb 25, 2020
Where does that number on your car insurance quote come from? A big factor might be just your ability to pay.
Allstate's rating plan for insurance customers in Maryland offers a glimpse into a potential future where companies charge people different prices based on their behavior or expected willingness to pay.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Antenna Bonobo

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Miguel Contreras Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow