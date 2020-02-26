Feb 26, 2020
With COVID-19 fear comes U.S. consumer confidence decline
U.S. consumers primarily view the coronavirus as a risk to global economic growth. Companies in the travel business are managing the fallout from COVID-19. Some financial innovation geared toward retirement plans.
Stories From this episode
Consumers are starting to worry about COVID-19's economic impact, survey finds
Consumer confidence has fallen back to approximately the level at the start of 2020.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 takes financial toll on travel and hospitality industries
And it’s not just companies in China feeling the strain.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Miguel Contreras Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow