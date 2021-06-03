Chief diversity officers are in demand

Between 2015 and 2020, the number of people with the title “head of diversity” grew 107%, according to LinkedIn data. But they don’t last long: That data shows CDOs stay, on average, just three years. Plus, a global campaign to get vaccine-rich countries to share 1 out of every 5 doses. And, tennis star Naomi Osaka's decision to withdraw from the French Open is putting renewed focus on mental health and the workplace.