Jun 3, 2021
Chief diversity officers are in demand
Between 2015 and 2020, the number of people with the title “head of diversity” grew 107%, according to LinkedIn data. But they don’t last long: That data shows CDOs stay, on average, just three years. Plus, a global campaign to get vaccine-rich countries to share 1 out of every 5 doses. And, tennis star Naomi Osaka's decision to withdraw from the French Open is putting renewed focus on mental health and the workplace.
Segments From this episode
UNICEF pushes the world's richest countries to donate 20% of their COVID vaccines to 18 African nations that are running out
The BBC’s Tulip Mazumder reports.
