Chief diversity officers are in demand
Jun 3, 2021

Between 2015 and 2020, the number of people with the title “head of diversity” grew 107%, according to LinkedIn data. But they don’t last long: That data shows CDOs stay, on average, just three years. Plus, a global campaign to get vaccine-rich countries to share 1 out of every 5 doses. And, tennis star Naomi Osaka's decision to withdraw from the French Open is putting renewed focus on mental health and the workplace.

Segments From this episode

UNICEF pushes the world's richest countries to donate 20% of their COVID vaccines to 18 African nations that are running out

The BBC’s Tulip Mazumder reports.
Music from the episode

Click Bait Cory Wong, The Hornheads

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
