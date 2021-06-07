Jun 7, 2021
Challenging the corporate game of HQ chess
If national legislatures approve the new G-7 deal on taxing multinational companies, corporations would have to pay a new global minimum tax no matter where they put their headquarters. So far, this is just a pledge from G-7 countries, though, not a law. Plus, Apple's developer conference gets underway with data privacy in focus. And, a push to diversify city-appointed boards in Nashville.
