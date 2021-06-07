Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Challenging the corporate game of HQ chess
Jun 7, 2021

If national legislatures approve the new G-7 deal on taxing multinational companies, corporations would have to pay a new global minimum tax no matter where they put their headquarters. So far, this is just a pledge from G-7 countries, though, not a law. Plus, Apple's developer conference gets underway with data privacy in focus. And, a push to diversify city-appointed boards in Nashville.

Segments From this episode

Breaking down a new proposal from G-7 to change how corporations pay taxes

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
User data, software updates on agenda at Apple developer conference

by Andy Uhler
Jun 7, 2021
The Worldwide Developers Conference will likely focus on privacy. But it's also a big event for third-party software developers.
Apple's not likely to drop a brand-new iPhone this time around, but software updates that deal with user data might make news.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Race and Economy

Nashville works to diversify its city-appointed boards

by Ambriehl Crutchfield
Jun 7, 2021
A vacancy on the all-white fairgrounds panel underscores the issue of how members of governing boards are selected.
Nashville hopes to bring a more diverse crowd to the fairgrounds property and may diversify the oversight board as well.
Tony Gonzalez/Nashville Public Radio
Music from the episode

Slowdance Mndsgn

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
