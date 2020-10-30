Oct 30, 2020
Businesses are buying costly social unrest insurance ahead of the election
There's concern about how long it might take to get election results and the potential for violence. Plus, Exxon Mobil is slashing 1,900 jobs in the U.S. And, a closer look at the companies who make our voting machines.
U.S. businesses spend heavily on insurance to protect against potential post-election chaos
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Exxon's job cuts are another sign that the oil industry is still in a slump
Demand for oil has come back a bit, but it's still lower than it was before the pandemic.
Why upgrading voting machines is important for election integrity
High costs can prevent states from upgrading voting equipment, which can lead to security and reliability issues.
