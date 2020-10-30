Economic Anxiety Index®Elections 2020Make Me Smart DailyBusiness of VotingFast-Track Vaccines

Businesses are buying costly social unrest insurance ahead of the election
Oct 30, 2020

Businesses are buying costly social unrest insurance ahead of the election

There's concern about how long it might take to get election results and the potential for violence. Plus, Exxon Mobil is slashing 1,900 jobs in the U.S. And, a closer look at the companies who make our voting machines.

Segments From this episode

U.S. businesses spend heavily on insurance to protect against potential post-election chaos

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
COVID-19

Exxon's job cuts are another sign that the oil industry is still in a slump

by Justin Ho
Oct 30, 2020
Demand for oil has come back a bit, but it's still lower than it was before the pandemic.
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
Business of Voting

Why upgrading voting machines is important for election integrity

by David Brancaccio , Daniel Shin , Erika Soderstrom and Alex Schroeder
Oct 30, 2020
High costs can prevent states from upgrading voting equipment, which can lead to security and reliability issues.
Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Despite business doing well during the pandemic, this manufacturer is nervous about the future
COVID-19
How the pandemic has changed 3 workers' lives
GDP jumped 33%, but how about that output gap?
Elections 2020
Businesses encourage the U.S. to trust the election process