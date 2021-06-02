Biden’s strategy to narrow the racial wealth gap

President Biden's plan, announced in Tulsa, Oklahoma, yesterday, aims to address discrimination in housing access and value for Black Americans. Plus, spelling out the updated guidance to employers about whether they can require workers to get vaccinated and provide incentives for doing so. And, it's been a little more than a week since a host of nations in Europe told airlines not to fly over Belarusian airspace. A punishment like that leaves millions of dollars hanging in the balance.