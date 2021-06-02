Jun 2, 2021
Biden’s strategy to narrow the racial wealth gap
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
President Biden's plan, announced in Tulsa, Oklahoma, yesterday, aims to address discrimination in housing access and value for Black Americans. Plus, spelling out the updated guidance to employers about whether they can require workers to get vaccinated and provide incentives for doing so. And, it's been a little more than a week since a host of nations in Europe told airlines not to fly over Belarusian airspace. A punishment like that leaves millions of dollars hanging in the balance.
Segments From this episode
Biden administration says it will address racial inequity in home appraisals
The government plans to use fair housing laws and regulatory action to address the racial disparity in home valuations.
Employers can require vaccines, with some exceptions, according to updated guidelines from the EEOC
Eric Feldman, a law professor at the University of Pennsylvania focused on medical ethics and health policy, has more.
The halt to flights over Belarus is costing the country
The BBC's Victoria Craig reports.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director