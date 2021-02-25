Feb 25, 2021
A closer look at U.S. reliance on overseas supply chains
President Joe Biden's executive order to review supply chains will include everything from semiconductor chips to personal protective equipment. Plus, new evidence of the toll stress takes on teachers, and how it's gotten worse during the pandemic. And, just over half of American adults have more money saved for an emergency than they do credit card debt. That is actually an improvement.
Segments From this episode
The "Buy American" and national security subtexts to Biden's executive order on supply chains
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
For teachers, pandemic adds new stresses
A new Rand survey found stress was the top reason why teachers leave the profession, even before COVID-19.
Could your emergency savings pay off your credit card debt?
More than half of Americans say their emergency savings could pay off their credit card debt, according to a recent poll.
