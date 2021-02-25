The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find the latest episode of "The Uncertain Hour" here. Listen
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
A closer look at U.S. reliance on overseas supply chains
Feb 25, 2021

A closer look at U.S. reliance on overseas supply chains

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
President Joe Biden's executive order to review supply chains will include everything from semiconductor chips to personal protective equipment. Plus, new evidence of the toll stress takes on teachers, and how it's gotten worse during the pandemic. And, just over half of American adults have more money saved for an emergency than they do credit card debt. That is actually an improvement.

Segments From this episode

The "Buy American" and national security subtexts to Biden's executive order on supply chains

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
Workplace Culture

For teachers, pandemic adds new stresses

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Feb 25, 2021
A new Rand survey found stress was the top reason why teachers leave the profession, even before COVID-19.
A new report from the Rand Corporation shows the toll stress takes on those in the profession, and how the pandemic has made things worse.
John Moore/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Could your emergency savings pay off your credit card debt?

by Samantha Fields
Feb 25, 2021
More than half of Americans say their emergency savings could pay off their credit card debt, according to a recent poll.
More than a quarter of Americans owe more on their credit cards than they have in savings, according to Bankrate’s recent poll. That’s down slightly from a year ago.
Ridofranz via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Sun Caribou

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Illinois is the first state to sign a law eliminating cash bail
Illinois is the first state to sign a law eliminating cash bail
Some college buildings are vaccination sites, but most faculty, students aren't eligible yet
Fast-Track Vaccines
Some college buildings are vaccination sites, but most faculty, students aren't eligible yet
Germany seethes over the slow delivery of COVID-19 vaccines
COVID-19
Germany seethes over the slow delivery of COVID-19 vaccines
What's a "core competence"?
Uncertain Terms
What's a "core competence"?