For teachers, pandemic adds new stresses

Public schools in Los Angeles are set to resume in-person classes for students with special needs next week after almost a full year of distance learning. Officials are in talks with the teachers union to work out a broader school reopening.

Around the country such discussions have gotten tense, putting teachers at the center of a heated debate. A new report from the Rand Corporation shows the toll stress takes on those in the profession, and how the pandemic has made things worse.

Annie Tan has always considered her job as a special education teacher in New York City high stress. Even before the pandemic, she constantly felt like she was making up for limited resources with her own money and time.

“I remember getting kicked out at 9:30 p.m. by the custodian, and then I come back at like 7:30 the next day to go teach,” Tan said.

The job was also emotionally demanding.

“We’re school counselors, we’re nurses, we’re all of these roles,” she said.

The Rand survey found stress was the leading cause of teachers leaving the profession before the pandemic — a bigger issue than pay. And COVID has only made things worse, said Rand researcher Heather Schwartz.

“I do think that these data point to the need to really take seriously how stressful this job appears to be and to find ways to help reduce that stress,” Schwartz said.

About a quarter of current teachers said they planned to leave teaching at the end of this school year, which would be three times the normal rate of attrition.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs What’s the outlook for vaccine supply? Chief executives of America’s COVID-19 vaccine makers promised in congressional testimony to deliver the doses promised to the U.S. government by summer. The projections of confidence come after months of supply chain challenges and companies falling short of year-end projections for 2020. What changed? In part, drugmakers that normally compete are now actually helping one another. This has helped solve several supply chain issues, but not all of them. How has the pandemic changed scientific research? Over the past year, while some scientists turned their attention to COVID-19 and creating vaccines to fight it, most others had to pause their research — and re-imagine how to do it. Social distancing, limited lab capacity — “It’s less fun, I have to say. Like, for me the big part of the science is discussing the science with other people, getting excited about projects,” said Isabella Rauch, an immunologist at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland. Funding is also a big question for many. What happened to all of the hazard pay essential workers were getting at the beginning of the pandemic? Almost a year ago, when the pandemic began, essential workers were hailed as heroes. Back then, many companies gave hazard pay, an extra $2 or so per hour, for coming in to work. That quietly went away for most of them last summer. Without federal action, it’s mostly been up to local governments to create programs and mandates. They’ve helped compensate front-line workers, but they haven’t been perfect. “The solutions are small. They’re piecemeal,” said Molly Kinder at the Brookings Institution’s Metropolitan Policy Program. “You’re seeing these innovative pop-ups because we have failed overall to do something systematically.” Read More Collapse