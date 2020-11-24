Nov 24, 2020
A familiar name is set to become Biden’s treasury secretary
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
President-elect Joe Biden is set to nominate former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as treasury secretary. Plus, states are waiting to see which vaccines come first and under what conditions. And, differences of opinion in retail about just how festive stores should be this year.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
Janet Yellen, Biden's pick for treasury secretary, says U.S. needs more pandemic relief spending
Yellen, a former Fed chair, has advocated for more spending to aid small businesses and the unemployed during COVID-19.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Getting states prepared to distribute COVID vaccines
The list includes funding, a plan for communicating with the public, medical personnel training and storage capabilities.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
For retailers this year, a holiday decorating dilemma
Go big with displays even though COVID is reducing foot traffic? Or dial back the decorations and shore up e-commerce?
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director