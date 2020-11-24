Elections 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

A familiar name is set to become Biden’s treasury secretary
Nov 24, 2020

A familiar name is set to become Biden’s treasury secretary

President-elect Joe Biden is set to nominate former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as treasury secretary. Plus, states are waiting to see which vaccines come first and under what conditions. And, differences of opinion in retail about just how festive stores should be this year.

Segments From this episode

Janet Yellen, Biden's pick for treasury secretary, says U.S. needs more pandemic relief spending

by David Brancaccio , Nancy Marshall-Genzer and Alex Schroeder
Nov 24, 2020
Yellen, a former Fed chair, has advocated for more spending to aid small businesses and the unemployed during COVID-19.
Yellen is seen as an authority on what happens if the government cuts back on stimulus spending too soon.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
Fast-Track Vaccines

Getting states prepared to distribute COVID vaccines

by David Brancaccio , Daniel Shin and Alex Schroeder
Nov 24, 2020
The list includes funding, a plan for communicating with the public, medical personnel training and storage capabilities.
Among other things, states need government funding that hasn't been approved, says Claire Hannan of the Association of Immunization Managers.
Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

For retailers this year, a holiday decorating dilemma

by Andy Uhler
Nov 24, 2020
Go big with displays even though COVID is reducing foot traffic? Or dial back the decorations and shore up e-commerce?
A festive window display at Macy's Herald Square in New York on Thursday. Will retailers direct more resources to e-commerce this holiday season?
Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's
