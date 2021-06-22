Americans got more serious about financial planning during COVID
People spent more time working to get their financial act together over the last year. That's the upshot from two recent surveys of how people’s behavior and attitudes toward money have changed since the pandemic hit. Plus, the Supreme Court rules against NCAA limits on educational benefits for college athletes. And, a closer look at supply chain diversity programs, the means by which companies and government agencies do more business with suppliers owned by underrepresented groups. We speak with one expert who says that whole system needs a reboot.
Segments From this episode
What the Supreme Court ruling on college athlete compensation means for the NCAA's business model
Marketplace's Andy Uhler reports.
Corporate America has a supplier diversity problem
Programs meant to connect large corporations with more diverse suppliers are not working.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director