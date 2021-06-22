Americans got more serious about financial planning during COVID

People spent more time working to get their financial act together over the last year. That's the upshot from two recent surveys of how people’s behavior and attitudes toward money have changed since the pandemic hit. Plus, the Supreme Court rules against NCAA limits on educational benefits for college athletes. And, a closer look at supply chain diversity programs, the means by which companies and government agencies do more business with suppliers owned by underrepresented groups. We speak with one expert who says that whole system needs a reboot.