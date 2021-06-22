Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Americans got more serious about financial planning during COVID
Jun 22, 2021

Americans got more serious about financial planning during COVID

People spent more time working to get their financial act together over the last year. That's the upshot from two recent surveys of how people’s behavior and attitudes toward money have changed since the pandemic hit. Plus, the Supreme Court rules against NCAA limits on educational benefits for college athletes. And, a closer look at supply chain diversity programs, the means by which companies and government agencies do more business with suppliers owned by underrepresented groups. We speak with one expert who says that whole system needs a reboot.

Segments From this episode

What the Supreme Court ruling on college athlete compensation means for the NCAA's business model

Marketplace's Andy Uhler reports.
Corporate America has a supplier diversity problem

by David Brancaccio and Daniel Shin
Jun 22, 2021
Programs meant to connect large corporations with more diverse suppliers are not working.
Following the civil rights movement of the 1960s, special programs emerged that were meant to connect large corporations with more diverse suppliers.
kupicoo via Getty Images
