May 25, 2021
What Whole Foods and James Bond could soon have in common
Amazon is reportedly nearing a deal to acquire MGM, which owns part of the Bond film franchise. The reported price tag at this point in time would make the acquisition Amazon's second biggest after Whole Foods. Also, the latest national reading on home prices is up yet again. Plus, Peloton plans to build a factory in the U.S. And, an update on efforts to redirect police funding in cities across the country.
Segments From this episode
When we're looking at inflation, we have to look at home prices, too
March U.S. home prices jumped by the most in more than seven years. And the Federal Reserve has to keep an eye on that, too, according to Drew Matus, chief market strategist for MetLife Investment Management. The Fed is worried about "asset prices getting unhinged from reality as well," Matus said. "It's not to say that these home prices are unhinged, but when you see, you know, 12% in February, a little over 13% in March, and the month-on-month numbers keep getting stronger, I think it's probably at a point where the Fed is going to start asking themselves whether the huge amount of stimulus that they're creating in the economy is starting to force its way into areas of the economy they'd prefer it not get to."
Amazon reportedly drawing closer to a deal to acquire Hollywood studio MGM
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Peloton pedals into new territory with plans for Ohio factory
When the factory is scheduled to open in two years, will we still be exercising as much from home?
Where efforts to redirect police funding stand 1 year since George Floyd's murder
Since the murder of George Floyd one year ago, more than 20 big cities have reduced police budgets in some form.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
