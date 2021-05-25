When we're looking at inflation, we have to look at home prices, too

March U.S. home prices jumped by the most in more than seven years. And the Federal Reserve has to keep an eye on that, too, according to Drew Matus, chief market strategist for MetLife Investment Management. The Fed is worried about "asset prices getting unhinged from reality as well," Matus said. "It's not to say that these home prices are unhinged, but when you see, you know, 12% in February, a little over 13% in March, and the month-on-month numbers keep getting stronger, I think it's probably at a point where the Fed is going to start asking themselves whether the huge amount of stimulus that they're creating in the economy is starting to force its way into areas of the economy they'd prefer it not get to."