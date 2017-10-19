10/19/2017: What growing inequality is doing to people as they get older

(U.S. Edition) U.S. authorities are reportedly looking at connections some U.S. individuals may have to South Africa's Gupta family, which is currently embroiled in a series of scandals. We'll look at the family's background and their political influence. Afterwards, we'll discuss a new report that says the aging experience will be different for younger generations. One of these changes: growing inequality. Afterwards, we'll look back at a major event in our financial history, which happened 30 years ago today. On Black Monday, the stock market experienced the largest single-day ever.