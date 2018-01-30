01/30/2018: What the unemployment numbers say about racial inequality

(U.S. Edition) President Trump is slated to give his first State of the Union speech tonight, where he's expected to bring up his goal of revamping the country's infrastructure. But how's he going to pay for it? We'll look at where the funds could come from. Afterwards, we'll discuss the wide gulf between the black unemployment rate — even though it's at its lowest level since the government began tracking it in 1972 — and the white unemployment rate, along with the job barriers that exist for African-Americans.