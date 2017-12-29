DownloadDownload

12/29/2017: Hurricane recovery in one small, historic Puerto Rico town

(U.S. Edition) South Korea says it's seized a Hong Kong-registered ship suspected of supplying oil to North Korea. On today's show, we'll recap the details of the incident. Afterwards, we'll look at the state of the for-profit prison sector after President Trump rejected the Obama administration's pledge to phase out their use by federal authorities. Plus: We end our week-long series on how different five American cities and territories have been coping with natural disasters that occurred this year. Isidro Negron Irizarry, the mayor of San German, Puerto Rico, told us whether he was satisfied with the pace of recovery and how different sectors of the economy have been doing.

