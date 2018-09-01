DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

01/09/2018: Renewed trade ahead for North and South Korea?

(Global edition) From the BBC World Service… Talks between North and South Korea for the first time in two years — could it usher in a new era in trade for the two countries? Then, Singapore is one of the world’s biggest oil-refining hubs and police there say they’ve arrested 17 men after a major fuel theft at Royal Dutch Shell’s biggest crude refinery. We’ll explain. Afterward, could President Trump’s State of the Union usher in an aggressive crackdown on trade? We explore why January is decision time for the U.S. in the global-trade picture. 

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.