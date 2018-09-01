01/09/2018: Renewed trade ahead for North and South Korea?

(Global edition) From the BBC World Service… Talks between North and South Korea for the first time in two years — could it usher in a new era in trade for the two countries? Then, Singapore is one of the world’s biggest oil-refining hubs and police there say they’ve arrested 17 men after a major fuel theft at Royal Dutch Shell’s biggest crude refinery. We’ll explain. Afterward, could President Trump’s State of the Union usher in an aggressive crackdown on trade? We explore why January is decision time for the U.S. in the global-trade picture.