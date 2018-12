BMW fined for engine fires

December 24, 2018

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... German carmaker BMW is in hot water in South Korea over defective engines that caught fire. China is cutting tariffs on a range of products for the third time this year as the damaging trade war with the U.S. drags on. And, we take a look at how businesses in the U.K. are stepping up efforts to combat food waste.