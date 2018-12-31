close

DEADLINE: DECEMBER 31 Your donation will be matched DOLLAR FOR DOLLAR when you become a Marketplace Investor today. Your support matters - don't miss out!

DONATE NOW
DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

Talking the TPP, global economy and star animals on social media

December 31, 2018

(Markets Edition) We discuss the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, the newest version of which went into effect Monday and is helping six countries cut up to 90 percent of tariffs. Then, economist Julia Coronado stops by to discuss some of the factors that will impact the global economy in 2019. Finally, we check out how Instagram has become a financial haven for pets who become social media superstars. Today's show is sponsored by Netsuite and Wasabi Technologies.

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.