Talking the TPP, global economy and star animals on social media

December 31, 2018

(Markets Edition) We discuss the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, the newest version of which went into effect Monday and is helping six countries cut up to 90 percent of tariffs. Then, economist Julia Coronado stops by to discuss some of the factors that will impact the global economy in 2019. Finally, we check out how Instagram has become a financial haven for pets who become social media superstars. Today's show is sponsored by Netsuite and Wasabi Technologies.