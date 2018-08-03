03/08/2018: What it takes to put more women in top central bank jobs

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … China saw a spike in exports last month compared to a year ago, but how much of it was due to the Lunar New Year holiday? We’ll explore what’s driving the nation’s trade and how possible U.S. import tariffs could impact their future. Then, one year after America’s withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the 11 remaining countries today sign a new deal worth $14 trillion. Afterward, with the European Central Bank set to make a decision on policy rates, it seems fitting on this International Women’s Day that we explore why only 6 percent of global central bank governors are women … and discuss what can be done to put more women in those top jobs.