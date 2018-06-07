Turkey faces critical rate decision amid soaring inflation and a weak currency

(Global Edition) A “technical issue” on the London Stock Exchange delayed the start of trade by an hour this morning. No word on what caused the outage, but we’ll explore how common these problems are becoming and what it means for safety of financial markets. Then, it’s a crucial day in Turkey: The country’s central bank will decide whether to raise rates to help offset red-hot inflation and a rapidly-depreciating currency. But presidential elections at the end of this month are putting policymakers in a tricky situation. Afterwards, in America the housing market is seeing strong demand push prices higher amid dwindling supply. But in London, after years of strong growth, property prices are falling at the fastest rate since the financial crisis. (06/07/2018)