02/08/2018: Inflation in focus– what’s on tap from the Bank of England?

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … China’s yuan fell sharply this morning, at one point suffering its biggest decline since it was devalued by the country’s central bank in 2015. We’ll explain what’s pressuring the currency. Then, an interest rate decision and revised inflation forecasts are due out in Britain today. There’s been just one rate rise since the financial crisis of a decade ago … so, with Brexit risks looming on the horizon, what’s on tap from the Bank of England? Afterward, with wild weather swings, are catastrophe bonds a good investment?