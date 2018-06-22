One paw-ssible solution to stress at work

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Aviation giant Airbus has issued a dire warning to the UK government this morning saying a no-deal Brexit scenario could be “catastrophic” for the company. Then, voters in Turkey head to the polls on Sunday after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan moved up elections by a year and a half. But with increased focus on the country’s rapid inflation and devalued currency…the outcome is looking more uncertain by the day. Afterwards, is your boss's bark worse than his bite? We explore one solution that’s growing in popularity to combat work-related stress. Today’s podcast is sponsored by Carbonite (Carbonite.com), Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace), and Pitney Bowes (PB.com/morning) (06/22/2018).