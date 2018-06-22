DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

One paw-ssible solution to stress at work

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Aviation giant Airbus has issued a dire warning to the UK government this morning saying a no-deal Brexit scenario could be “catastrophic” for the company. Then, voters in Turkey head to the polls on Sunday after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan moved up elections by a year and a half. But with increased focus on the country’s rapid inflation and devalued currency…the outcome is looking more uncertain by the day.  Afterwards, is your boss's bark worse than his bite? We explore one solution that’s growing in popularity to combat work-related stress. Today’s podcast is sponsored by Carbonite (Carbonite.com), Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace), and Pitney Bowes (PB.com/morning) (06/22/2018).

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.