03/27/2018: Dodgy diesels in the U.K. courtroom spotlight

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … dodgy diesels are in the spotlight at the British High Court today where a hearing begins to decide whether there should be group litigation against Volkswagen after its 2015 emissions scandal. We’ll explain what’s at stake. Then, a new study says antibiotic use increased 65 percent and is seen rising sharply over the next 15 years. While people who haven’t had access to antibiotics now do, reliance on the drugs is also presenting a problem for the world. Afterward, Rome is eternal and apparently so is its garbage. We’ll take you there to find out what’s going on.