What’s next for Greece as it exits its third financial bailout

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Greece exits its third bailout today, but not everyone is celebrating 10 years after a financial crisis brought the country to its knees. Then, in Venezuela, inflation could reach 1 million percent by the end of the year as residents deal with sky-high inflation and economic hardship. Today, the country is taking five zeros off its currency in an effort to alleviate some of the pain. Afterwards, efforts to reduce plastic pollution are underway in many parts of the globe, but in Australia, some groups have been experiencing bag rage. (08/20/2018)