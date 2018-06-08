DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

The number of seniors filing for bankruptcy is way up

(Markets Edition) Elders are going bankrupt at a much higher rate than they used to, according to a new study from the Consumer Bankruptcy Project. We'll look at some of the factors that may be causing them financial distress. Afterwards, we'll talk to economist Julia Coronado from MacroPolicy Perspectives about how China's currency is faring, and then we'll discuss how the Trump administration might let people factor in inflation when calculating the tax on capital gains. Today's show is sponsored Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace), Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.michiganbusiness.org), and Wunder Capital (wundercapital.com). (08/06/2018)

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.