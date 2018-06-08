The number of seniors filing for bankruptcy is way up

(Markets Edition) Elders are going bankrupt at a much higher rate than they used to, according to a new study from the Consumer Bankruptcy Project. We'll look at some of the factors that may be causing them financial distress. Afterwards, we'll talk to economist Julia Coronado from MacroPolicy Perspectives about how China's currency is faring, and then we'll discuss how the Trump administration might let people factor in inflation when calculating the tax on capital gains. Today's show is sponsored Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace), Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.michiganbusiness.org), and Wunder Capital (wundercapital.com). (08/06/2018)