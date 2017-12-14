DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

12/14/2017: Central banks in the spotlight

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service…the U.S. Federal Reserve voted to raise interest rates on Wednesday, but two more important central bank decisions are happening Thursday. We’ll explain why inflation is top of mind for two key European banks. Then, before net neutrality became a divisive issue in America, it was the subject of much debate in India. We’ll explore why the nation’s regulator favored equal treatment of Internet users. Afterwards, the “Me, too” movement shined a glaring spotlight on sexual abuse —now a new campaign in the U.K. hopes to change the law on one form of abuse still in the shadows. 

David Brancaccio
