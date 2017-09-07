09/07/2017: Is the era of easy money coming to an end?

DownloadDownload

09/07/2017

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... central banks are in the spotlight as the European Central Bank meets and Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer announces he will step down from his post at the Federal Reserve. We’ll find out what it all means for global monetary policy. Afterwards, we’ll tell you about Facebook’s admission that unknown entities in Russia spent at least $100,000 over two years on divisive social and political messages. Then, we’ll take you to Nigeria’s first ever plus-size fashion show. 

