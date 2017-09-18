09/18/2017: The stock market is booming, but that doesn't mean the economy is

(Markets Edition) We've said it before, and we'll say it again: the stock market is not the economy. The S&P 500 closed at an all-time high on Friday, and it's up this morning, along with the Dow and Nasdaq. But economist Julia Coronado, founder of Macropolicy Perspectives, joined us to discuss how these trends don't mean the economy is equally booming. Afterwards, we'll look at the Senate's scheduled vote on a bill that lays out America's spending priorities. One of them: countering threats from North Korea. And finally, we'll talk about Germany's upcoming election, and how the Rhineland region in particular is pulling in two directions.