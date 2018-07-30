The direction of the economy

(Markets Edition) The Federal Reserve is gearing up for another meeting this week. We spoke with Julia Coronado, economist at MacroPolicy Perspectives, about what to expect from the meeting and what the interest rate forecast looks for the rest of the year. Afterwards, we'll discuss how Caterpillar's performance as a company can reflect how the global economy is doing, and then we'll explore the work obstacles some families face when trying to fulfill food stamp requirements. Today's show is sponsored by Alliance for Lifetime Income (retireyourrisk.org/advisors) and Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace). (07/30/2018)