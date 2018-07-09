Scientists are getting political

(Markets Edition) This is an action-packed week for Trump, with the president heading to a NATO summit and a meeting with Putin. We'll hear from Julia Coronado, founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives, about how this could affect the markets, and any data points that we should be looking out for this month. Afterwards, we'll discuss why the federal government won't send $10 billion to insurance companies that underpin Obamacare, and then we'll look at how a record number of scientists are deciding to run for office.