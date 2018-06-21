When companies take a stand on immigration

(Markets Edition) Stocks are down right now for several German car companies, including Daimler, BMW and Volkswagen. The likely cause: tariff threats. Diane Swonk, chief economist at the consulting and accounting firm Grant Thornton, explains how these tariff decisions aren't accounting for our global supply chain. Afterwards, we'll look at how several corporations are pushing back against the Trump administration's immigration policies. Today’s podcast is sponsored by Alliance for Lifetime Income ( retireyourrisk.org/advisors ), Carbonite ( Carbonite.com ), and Indeed ( Indeed.com/marketplace ). (06/21/2018)

