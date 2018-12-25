The numbers don't lie: We still like Christmas music. A lot.

December 24, 2018

(U.S. Edition) With last week being the Dow’s worst since 2008, some people are puzzled and a little worried at Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s statement regarding his contact with the CEOs of the six biggest banks in the United States. Also, a new study from the Commonwealth Fund shows that while women in the U.S. pay more for health care than women in other countries, they’re not as healthy. Then, we tackle the subject of Christmas Music, specifically the tried-and-true "Christmas album" from a band. It’s a branding tightrope, as the members of the band Hanson told us. Today's show is sponsored by Orvis, Indeed, Netsuite and Wasabi Technologies. (12/24/2018).