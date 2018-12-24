All you want for Christmas is ... gift cards?

December 24, 2018

(Markets Edition) First, we check in on the markets with economist Julia Coronado in the wake of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin sending out a statement saying that he’s contacted the biggest banks in the country and asked them about credit. Also, gift cards are once again the most popular item on holiday wish lists. The National Retail Foundation found that 60 percent of Americans wanted gift cards for this holiday season. So, why does everyone from consumers to the government desire them? Leila Goldstein has more. We then discuss the Fed’s raising of interest rates last week, and how that will impact many people. Today's show is sponsored by Orvis, Indeed, Netsuite and Wasabi Technologies.(12/24/2018).