03/29/2018: Trump pushes his stalled infrastructure plan

(U.S. Edition) President Trump will speak in Ohio later today to tout his infrastructure plan, which had been delayed in recent weeks. On today's show, we'll look at what we can expect to hear from him. Afterwards, we'll discuss how Puerto Rico's governor plans to tackle the island's debt — which will include some painful cuts. Afterwards, we'll hear from Georgetown University professor Bill Brown on how sanctions might actually help develop North Korea.