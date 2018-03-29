DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

03/29/2018: Trump pushes his stalled infrastructure plan

(U.S. Edition) President Trump will speak in Ohio later today to tout his infrastructure plan, which had been delayed in recent weeks. On today's show, we'll look at what we can expect to hear from him. Afterwards, we'll discuss how Puerto Rico's governor plans to tackle the island's debt — which will include some painful cuts. Afterwards, we'll hear from Georgetown University professor Bill Brown on how sanctions might actually help develop North Korea. 

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.